Left Menu

2 Pakistani soldiers killed in attack on security post near Afghanistan

Military operations to flush militants from the tribal districts, have pushed the insurgents across the border.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:02 IST
2 Pakistani soldiers killed in attack on security post near Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Militants from Afghanistan fired across the border at a security check post in a former Taliban stronghold in a tribal district in northwestern Pakistan, killing two soldiers, the Pakistani military said on Wednesday.

The militants targeted the security check post in the Khudar Khel area in tehsil Datta Khel in the North Waziristan tribal district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces.

Two soldiers were killed in the attack. The Pakistan troops promptly responded to the attack, the ISPR said.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the border, it said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Mehmud Khan strongly condemned the incident.

Khan expressed condolence over the death of two soldiers in the attack on the check post.

Pakistan shares a lengthy, porous border with Afghanistan.

North Waziristan and other tribal regions that were merged into northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2018 long served as sanctuaries for local and foreign militants. Military operations to flush militants from the tribal districts, have pushed the insurgents across the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021