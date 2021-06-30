Left Menu

'Refugees in their own country': Lebanon backs aid for 500,000 families

It aims, in part, to replace a subsidy programme for basics such as fuel and food that costs the cash-strapped state some $6 billion a year but could now be halved, outgoing finance minister Ghazi Wazni said. About half of Lebanon's 6 million people live below the poverty line, dragged down by a two-year economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and a massive port explosion last August that caused extensive damage to the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:16 IST
'Refugees in their own country': Lebanon backs aid for 500,000 families
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday approved a $556 million cash injection for half a million families - the latest aid package for a population pauperised by an economy in collapse.

The programme would provide up to $137 per family per month for a year and complements a $246-million World Bank loan for a basic social safety net that was approved by parliament in March but has not yet been disbursed. It aims, in part, to replace a subsidy programme for basics such as fuel and food that costs the cash-strapped state some $6 billion a year but could now be halved, outgoing finance minister Ghazi Wazni said.

About half of Lebanon's 6 million people live below the poverty line, dragged down by a two-year economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and a massive port explosion last August that caused extensive damage to the capital. "Lebanese have become refugees in their own country," said MP Hadi Aboul Hosn of the Progressive Socialist Party, noting an increasing reliance on the kind of aid formerly reserved for the country's large refugee population.

More than 750,000 Lebanese families, well over half the population, are now set to receive some form of assistance. But funding for the latest programme for some 500,00 families remains unclear, with MPs refusing to dip further into Lebanon's foreign currency reserves and instead suggesting the caretaker government source funds from elsewhere.

Parliament also left it up to the country's caretaker cabinet - which resigned after the port blast and has not yet been replaced - to decide who qualifies for the help. The World Bank has called Lebanon's crisis a "deliberate depression" caused by the country's politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021