World News Roundup: Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer 'centre' of conflict; Undocumented migrants on hunger strike in Brussels fight for legal status and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer 'centre' of conflict

The Ethiopian army pulled out of the Tigray regional capital of Mekelle because it was no longer a "centre of gravity for conflicts", Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, as a government official added that troops could return within weeks if needed. It was the first public statement by a federal government official since Mekelle was taken by Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces this week in a major turn of events after eight months of conflict in which thousands have been killed.

Undocumented migrants on hunger strike in Brussels fight for legal status

Tension over a weeks-long hunger strike by hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital has mounted after four of them stitched their lips shut to stress their demands for legal recognition and access to work and social services. Aid workers say that more than 400 migrants, holed up at two universities and a church in Brussels, stopped eating on May 23 and their health is deteriorating.

Israel seeks to extend new Gulf ties to all Middle East, says Lapid

Israel's foreign minister said on Wednesday his visit to the United Arab Emirates was just the start of a road to peace with other Middle East countries, signalling an offer of friendship with Arab states still wary of normalizing ties. Yair Lapid, the first Israeli cabinet minister to visit the Gulf state since the countries forged ties last year, also reiterated Israel's concern about the Iran nuclear deal being negotiated in Vienna.

Putin says UK warship near Crimea wanted to test Russia's military response

A British warship that Russia says illegally entered its territorial waters near Crimea earlier this month did so to observe in detail how Russian forces would react, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding after the warship, HMS Defender, breached what the Kremlin says are its territorial waters but which Britain and most of the world say belong to Ukraine.

Hong Kong security law is 'a human rights emergency' - Amnesty

Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify "censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights", Amnesty International said on Wednesday, a year after the law was implemented. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June last year that sets out punishment for anything it deems as subversion, secession, colluding with foreign forces and terrorism with up to life in prison, setting the city on a more authoritarian path.

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk.

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital to stop operating from July 1 -memo

Hong Kong media group Next Digital, owned by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, will cease operating from July 1 after the company's assets were frozen as part of a national security investigation, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Next Digital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli gov't and settlers reach deal over West Bank outpost, Palestinians angered

Jewish settlers have agreed to quit a remote outpost that has become a flashpoint for clashes with Palestinians who also claim the land, officials said, under a deal aimed at addressing an awkward political test for the new Israeli government. Under the agreement with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the settlers will leave the Givat Eviatar outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

China's Communist Party to celebrate 100th birthday in show of pomp and power

China will mark the centenary of the founding of its ruling Communist Party on Thursday with pomp, spectacle, and what state media described as an "important" speech by President Xi Jinping in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, and the party are riding high as the country recovers briskly from the COVID-19 outbreak and takes a more assertive stand on the global stage.

England aims to lift restrictions in schools in final stage of lockdown easing, minister says

British education minister Gavin Williamson on Wednesday said he expects to be able to end the restrictions and bubble system in England's schools when other freedoms are regained in the last step out of lockdown, scheduled for July 19. The current system can result in entire classes of pupils being asked to self-isolate if one of their classmates tests positive for COVID-19.

