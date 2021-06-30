Left Menu

Gujarat: Woman principal ends life inside school; suicide note found

A suicide note was recovered from her possession and we questioned her husband, who lived with her in Nasvadi in connection with the incident, he said.

PTI | Chhotaudepur | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:31 IST
The principal of a government school in Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the iron railing of a window inside her school on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, Bhavnaben Damor (34), was the principal of the government secondary school at Kukarda village in the district, an official of Nasvadi police station said.

''She committed suicide by hanging herself from the rod of the toilet's window located inside the school's store room. A suicide note was recovered from her possession and we questioned her husband, who lived with her in Nasvadi in connection with the incident,'' he said. ''We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide and we will go through the suicide note that we have recovered. We are questioning her husband and the teachers in the school. We have also informed her parents about her death,'' the official said.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and further investigation is underway, he said.

