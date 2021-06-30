3 burglars held after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Three burglars were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area on Wednesday, officials said.

The burglars have been identified as Anwar (38), Manirul (24) and Rafiq (24), all residents of Delhi's Jahangirpuri area and members of the same gang. Anwar was injured in the firing, they said.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''Our team led by SI Amit Kumar from KM Pur police station was following a gang of armed burglars travelling in a vehicle. Around 12.35 pm, our team overtook their Wagon R on Outer Ring Road near Hanuman Nagar, Kashmere Gate.'' The accused tried to escape while Anwar pulled out a country-made pistol and fired on the police team. The police team retaliated and he sustained a bullet injury in his leg, he said.

Anwar has been found involved in 70 cases, Saifuddin in 23 and Rafiq in 30, the police said.

Some cash, mobile phones, a pistol and other things were recovered from the accused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)