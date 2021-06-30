Left Menu

Centre declares Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for another 6 months

The Government of India on Wednesday further extended the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for six more months while declaring the state as a "disturbed area".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Government of India on Wednesday further extended the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for six more months while declaring the state as a "disturbed area". According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the state of Nagaland is in "disturbed and dangerous" condition.

"Whereas the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the notification read. "Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th June 2021 for the purpose of the said Act," it added.

The AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian armed forces in 'disturbed areas.' According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

