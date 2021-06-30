Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:39 IST
Responding to Putin, UK says royal navy ship stuck to international law
Britain's HMS Defender warship acted in accordance with international law and was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the vessel illegally entered Russia' territorial waters near Crimea earlier this month to observe in detail how Russian forces would react.

Asked to respond, Johnson's spokesman said: "I've said all along this Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law."

