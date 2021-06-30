Left Menu

C'garh: Two minor sisters kill father over repeated torture

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:44 IST
Two minor sisters allegedly killed their 45-year-old father with an axe for frequently beating up and abusing them and their mother in an inebriated state in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Belargondi village under Ambagarh Chowki police station limits on Tuesday night, an official said.

As per the preliminary investigation, Sahdev Netam often came home drunk and beat up his wife and daughters, aged 14 and 16 years, said Ashirwad Rahatgaonkar, station house officer (SHO) of Ambagarh Chowki.

On Tuesday night, Netam arrived home drunk and started torturing his wife after an argument, and when his daughters tried to intervene, he allegedly picked up an axe kept in the house and charged towards them, he said.

The girls allegedly snatched the axe from their father and in a fit of rage, attacked him multiple times with it and killed him on the spot, the official said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted about the attack and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The girls have been booked on the charges of murder and detained, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

