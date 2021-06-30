Left Menu

Firozabad: Threat to blow up district courts

Police here got a letter threatening to blow up the district courts, officials said on Wednesday. On Wednesday too, before the commencement of work, the courts complex was searched and people entering it were thoroughly checked, the officials said, adding that the probe into the matter is on.

Police here got a letter threatening to blow up the district courts, officials said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police (City) M C Mishra said they received the letter on Tuesday evening, following which the dog squad, anti-bomb squad and police teams undertook intense search of the courts complex. The search operation was also conducted in the night and police force was deployed. On Wednesday too, before the commencement of work, the courts complex was searched and people entering it were thoroughly checked, the officials said, adding that the probe into the matter is on. PTI CORR NAV RDK RDK

