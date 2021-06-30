Left Menu

UP farmer shot dead by nephew

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:48 IST
UP farmer shot dead by nephew
A 50-year-old farmer was shot dead by his nephew over a petty issue in a village here on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Kutba village that falls under Shahpur police station when Devender went to irrigate his fields.

His nephew stopped him, saying that he would use the tubewell first, police said.

The accused opened fire at him during confrontation, they said, adding Devender was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

