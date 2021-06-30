Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and Gambia on governance reforms

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Gambia on refurbishing personnel administration and governance reforms, according to an official statement.

The MoU will help in understanding the personnel administration of both the countries and enable in improving the system of governance through replicating, adapting and innovating some of the best practices and processes, it said.

The main objective of the MoU is to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in personnel administration and governance reforms, as this will facilitate a dialogue between Indian government agencies and the agencies of the Republic of the Gambia, the statement said.

More so, Gambia is keen to engage with India to promote cooperation in areas such as improving performance management system in government, implementation of contributory pension scheme and, e-recruitment in government, it said.

''The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India and the Public Service Commission, Office of the President, Republic of The Gambia on refurbishing personnel administration and governance reforms,” the statement said.

Each country will be responsible for its expenditure in connection with the implementation of this MoU. The areas of cooperation under this MoU would include, but shall not be limited to, improving performance management system in government, implementation of contributory pension scheme and e-recruitment in government.

The MoU with the Republic of the Gambia will provide a legal framework to the cooperation between the two countries in refurbishing personnel administration and governance reforms so as to improve upon the existing system of governance by learning, sharing and exchanging administrative experiences in the area of personnel administration and governance reforms and instill a greater sense of responsiveness, accountability and transparency, it said.

