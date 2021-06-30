Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for vandalism outside police post

A 31-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced on Wednesday to 3.5 years' jail and nine strokes of the cane for starting a fire and causing 16 explosions outside a police post here last year to air his grievances against the government, according to a media report.

Sivaprakash Mailravanan had earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of vandalism, causing mischief by fire and being in possession of a weapon, The Straits Times reported.

No one was injured during the rampage on March 13 last year but a district court heard that his offences caused some 20,000 dollars in damage to the area and a nearby car.

Sivaprakash wanted to express his anti-government views, the court was told.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Marcus Foo said Sivaprakash developed an interest in social affairs sometime in 2009.

''Over years, the accused developed the view that various government policies in Singapore were unfair, favoured the well-to-do, and he perceived the authorities to be overly restrictive. Over time, the accused developed a deep resentment against the Singapore Government,'' Foo said.

He picked the police post as a target because it was near a Mass Rapid Train (subway) station and he felt his actions could ''easily gain'' the attention of passers-by.

Sivaprakash's plan included smashing police cars if they were present, breaking the glass panels of the police post, giving a speech when a crowd formed and allowing himself to get arrested so that he could air his grievances in court.

He also used an axe to smash glass panels at the police post located on the ground floor of Apartment Block 105 Towner Road and spray-painted ''ISIS'' - an abbreviation for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terrorist group - on seven pillars in the vicinity.

He was, however, silent during the court proceedings on Wednesday, according to the news report.

The DPP said, ''While he did not personally support the said terrorist group, the accused spray-painted 'ISIS' on the pillars of the Housing and Development Board (public housing apartment block) void deck knowing that this would create terror and alarm to those who witnessed this.'' He did this to signal to the government that there may be a backlash from those the accused perceived to be poor and oppressed, Foo said.

The fire was extinguished after about 10 minutes. Police arrested Sivaprakash, who was found sitting on the ground nearby.

He was bare-bodied and dressed in military trousers with boots. He also had green and black camouflage cream on his face.

In his submissions, Foo said Sivaprakash has delusional disorder and is a ''dangerous offender''.

Quoting a medical report, he said the accused continues to labour under the delusional belief that the State is somehow ''corrupt''.