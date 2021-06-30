Left Menu

HC calls for status report on elephant corridors in

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:13 IST
HC calls for status report on elephant corridors in
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Nilgiris Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file another status report giving details of the steps taken to remove the encroachments on the elephant corridors in Coimbatore forest division and in the Nilgiris.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave a direction to this effect when a PIL petition on the issue came up for further hearing today.

The status report filed on June 26 indicated certain measures taken, but it does not appear that all the elephant migratory paths and identified as corridors in the various forest divisions have been addressed or attended to, the bench said.

It hoped that the State would file another status report dealing with the other corridors in the Coimbatore forest division and in the Nilgiris.

The matter stands adjourned till July 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021