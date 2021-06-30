Left Menu

Spurious liquor factory busted in UP

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:28 IST
A spurious liquor factory was busted with the arrest of four persons, police said on Wednesday, adding alcohol worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from their possession. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada said a raid was conducted on Tuesday in Amritpali that falls under the Kotwali police station area and over 4,000 litres of spirit, 51 crates of adulterated liquor, 56 crates of homoeopathic chemical, equipment used in the making adulterated liquor, plastic bottles, wrappers and a packet of lids were seized.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manoj Chaurasia, Deepak Pasi, Aditya Kumar Gaur and Satish Kumar Verma, the SP said.

