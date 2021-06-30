Left Menu

UN court convicts former Milosevic aides of war crimes

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:30 IST
U.N. judges on Wednesday convicted two men of war crimes for their role in financing and equipping Serb militias during the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, in the final case before the court dating from the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

In a summary of the judgement provided by the court, the court convicted the former head of Serbia's state security service Jovica Stanisic and his subordinate Franko "Frenki" Simatovic and handed them 12 year sentences.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

