UP: Jewellery shop owner scares off armed robber with broom

The owner of a jewellery shop in Agra scared off an armed robber with a broom on Wednesday, police said.

30-06-2021
  • Country:
  • India

The owner of a jewellery shop in Agra scared off an armed robber with a broom on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Awas Vikas locality under Jagdishpura Police Station area at around 10 am, they said. According to Inspector Rajesh Pandey, ''An armed man entered the jewellery shop and raised a gun at the shopkeeper Vinod Johri and threatened him to give jewellery.'' Johri then wielded a broom and shouted for help after which the robber fled from the spot, he added.

The incident was captured in the CCTV footage and the search for the robber is on, police said.

