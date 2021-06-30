Left Menu

2 defence personnel observed drones entering Jammu Air Base seconds before they dropped bombs: Sources

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI) A Defence Security Corps sentry deployed on a watch tower guarding the perimeter of the Indian Air Force base in Jammu had on Sunday observed two drones flying over the station around 30 seconds before they dropped bombs and moved out, sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:36 IST
2 defence personnel observed drones entering Jammu Air Base seconds before they dropped bombs: Sources
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI) A Defence Security Corps sentry deployed on a watch tower guarding the perimeter of the Indian Air Force base in Jammu had on Sunday observed two drones flying over the station around 30 seconds before they dropped bombs and moved out, sources said on Wednesday. "The DSC sentry was alert and keeping a watch when he observed two small drones like the ones used in marriages entering the air space aerially and within next around 30 seconds, there were loud explosions," sources told ANI.

"Another Air Force personnel also heard the noise of sound of the drones while he was working in his cabin near the ATC tower," the sources said. The sources said the alertness of the two personnel has helped in estimating that the drones used for the attacks at the Air Force station last Sunday, were battery operated which could have a range of around 10-12 kms and also the direction from which they came for the attack.

The two personnel would now be giving statements to the National Investigation Agency which has been given the task of probing this attack. Multiple agencies have been involved and all the air bases have been put on high alert to prevent any such possible attack by terrorists.

Two drones were used to carry out an attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday, sources said. "There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021