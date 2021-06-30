Ensure no homeless people left out from vaccination:Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday requested the authorities concerned, particularly the Social Welfare department, to ensure that no destitute or homeless or pavement dweller or other citizen of similar kind is left out in the Covid vaccination drive.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the request while closing a PIL petition from a person named Muruganantham.

The bench said to ensure vaccination to this category of people, all Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats should be sensitised by the department to include these vulnerable persons for immediate inoculation since they stand more exposed than other citizens to contract coronavirus.

Earlier, the State filed a status report saying the Deendayal Antyodhaya Yojana, the National Urban Livelihood Mission, have been implemented in 664 urban local bodies, including 15 Corporations, 121 Municipalities and 528 Town Panchayats.

The report referred to the constitution of a Project Sanctioning Committee to oversee the scheme for the urban homeless.

It also referred to the functional shelters and the money sanctioned or expended in taking care of the homeless persons.

