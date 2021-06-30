Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

The Manhattan district attorney is expected to charge former President Donald Trump's company and its chief financial officer on Thursday with tax-related crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An indictment could imperil the Trump Organization by causing banks and business partners to stop doing business with it. The company would likely be fined and incur other penalties if found guilty.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)