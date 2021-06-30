Left Menu

UK, EU reach deal on chilled meats, but no permanent solution

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:58 IST
Britain and the European Union agreed on Wednesday a further extension to a grace period for customs checks on chilled meat products moving to Northern Ireland, a step Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said was not a permanent solution.

"This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution," he said in a statement.

"This is a very clear sign that the protocol has to be operated in a pragmatic and proportionate way. The chilled meats issue is only one of a very large number of problems with the way the protocol is currently operating, and solutions need to be found with the EU to ensure it delivers on its original aims."

