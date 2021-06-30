Left Menu

EU agrees to extend grace period in N Ireland sausage dispute

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:02 IST
The European Union agreed on Wednesday to a three-month extension of a grace period for shipments of certain meat products from mainland United Kingdom to Northern Ireland, easing post-Brexit tensions that had flared up over the issue.

The grace period on "chilled meat products" was due to end on July 1, when British non-frozen sausages or mince would not have been able to cross the Irish Sea because of an EU ban on such products from third countries, which now include Britain.

London called for three more months to allow the two sides to resolve the trade difficulties over Northern Ireland, which has faced disruption since Britain completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

