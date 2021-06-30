Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN31 UK-CHARLES-INDIA-SOLAR India's solar power efforts an example to world: Prince Charles London: India, whose solar power efforts are an example to the world, has a vital role to play in the global search for nature-based and technology-driven solutions which are critical to accelerating the move towards a zero carbon future, Britain’s Prince Charles said on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN24 LANKA-CHINA-COMPANY-UNIFORM Lanka Def Sec asks China's embassy to 'educate' Chinese company employees not to wear military-style camouflage uniforms Colombo: In an unusual move, Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary has asked the Chinese Embassy here to ''educate'' a Chinese private company dredging a reservoir in Hambantota, the hometown of the ruling Rajapaksa family, not to wear military-style camouflage uniforms in future. FGN18 G20-DECLARATION-JAISHANKAR Matera Declaration by G20 reflects Indian concern for farmer welfare, agri-diversity: EAM Jaishankar Matera (Italy): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has appreciated Italy for highlighting food security and said the Matera Declaration reflects the Indian concern on issues including the welfare of small and medium farmers, and recognising agri-diversity.

FGN38 UAE-ISRAEL-TIES In UAE visit, Israeli minister builds ties after Gaza war Dubai: Israeli's foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday during his first state visit to the United Arab Emirates that when tensions flare in Jerusalem, it reverberates across the region.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)