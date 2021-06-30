Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

Left Menu

FGN31 UK-CHARLES-INDIA-SOLAR Indias solar power efforts an example to world Prince Charles London India, whose solar power efforts are an example to the world, has a vital role to play in the global search for nature-based and technology-driven solutions which are critical to accelerating the move towards a zero carbon future, Britains Prince Charles said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:05 IST
FGN31 UK-CHARLES-INDIA-SOLAR India's solar power efforts an example to world: Prince Charles London: India, whose solar power efforts are an example to the world, has a vital role to play in the global search for nature-based and technology-driven solutions which are critical to accelerating the move towards a zero carbon future, Britain’s Prince Charles said on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN24 LANKA-CHINA-COMPANY-UNIFORM Lanka Def Sec asks China's embassy to 'educate' Chinese company employees not to wear military-style camouflage uniforms Colombo: In an unusual move, Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary has asked the Chinese Embassy here to ''educate'' a Chinese private company dredging a reservoir in Hambantota, the hometown of the ruling Rajapaksa family, not to wear military-style camouflage uniforms in future. FGN18 G20-DECLARATION-JAISHANKAR Matera Declaration by G20 reflects Indian concern for farmer welfare, agri-diversity: EAM Jaishankar Matera (Italy): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has appreciated Italy for highlighting food security and said the Matera Declaration reflects the Indian concern on issues including the welfare of small and medium farmers, and recognising agri-diversity.

FGN38 UAE-ISRAEL-TIES In UAE visit, Israeli minister builds ties after Gaza war Dubai: Israeli's foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday during his first state visit to the United Arab Emirates that when tensions flare in Jerusalem, it reverberates across the region.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

