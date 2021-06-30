Left Menu

Iran, U.S. choices on nuclear deal 'crystallize' in Vienna - U.S. envoy

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:18 IST
The last few rounds of Iran nuclear deal talks in Vienna have "helped to crystallize the choices that need to be made" by Tehran and Washington to achieve a mutual return to compliance, the United States told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.

"The United States is committed to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and we believe diplomacy, in coordination with our allies and regional partners, is the best path to achieve that goal," said deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Jeffrey DeLaurentis.

