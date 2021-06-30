Left Menu

BMC’s woman officer among four held for duping job aspirants of over Rs 2 crore

Mumbai police have arrested a woman officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC education department, her husband and two others for allegedly cheating many job aspirants to the tune of at least Rs 2.27 crore by promising jobs to them in various civic departments, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have arrested a woman officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department, her husband and two others for allegedly cheating many job aspirants to the tune of at least Rs 2.27 crore by promising jobs to them in various civic departments, an official said on Wednesday. The property cell of the Mumbai police’s crime branch had received specific information about the job racket and an FIR in this connection was registered at Navghar police station in suburban Mulund, he said. “During the investigation, it came to light that the main accused of the racket is a woman and she is posted as an administrative officer in the BMC's education department,” he said. Accordingly, the property cell officers launched a search for the woman. However, it was found that she has fled from her residence along with her husband, the official said. It also came to light that she had not reported to work since October 2020, he said. With the help of technical analysis, the crime branch officials traced her to Kandolim in Goa, the official said.

Based on the input, the property cell team went to Goa and arrested the woman and her husband. During her interrogation, police got to know about her two aides, who were also involved in the racket, he said. The two accused were arrested from Thane and Kalyan, he said.

During the probe, the police found that the four accused had cheated many people by promising them job at various departments of the BMC, he said.

Search for other members involved in the racket is on, the police official said.

