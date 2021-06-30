Left Menu

U'khand govt moves apex court against HC order on Char Dham Yatra          

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:25 IST
  • India

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's stay on the Char Dham Yatra. Expressing dissatisfaction over the state government's preparedness to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19, the HC had on June 28 put a stay on a state Cabinet's decision to open the yatra for residents Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts from July 1.

''We have gone to the apex court against the High Court's stay on the yatra,'' Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal told reporters.

