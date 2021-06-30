AP to complain to PM on Telangana drawing water from Krishna basin reservoirs for hydel power generation

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet on Wednesday condemned the Telangana government for allegedly going ahead with hydel power generation by drawing water from Krishna basin reservoirs.

The Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, decided to complain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, state Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar found fault with the Telangana government's attitude on the river water sharing issue.

He also objected to the intemperate language allegedly being used by Telangana ministers against AP.

''AP government has been constructing irrigation projects in accordance with the regulations and only using the allocated water to the state.There is no scope for any complaint against us in this regard, though Telangana is seeking to make an issue of it,'' Anil Kumar said.

The Minister said full capacity of 44,000 cusecs of water from Pothireddypadu could be drawn only if water level reached 881 ft in Srisailam.

Telangana could, however, draw six tmc ft of water at 800 ft level.

He pointed out that AP has not been able to draw Krishna flood water as the level would be touching 881 ft-885 ft only for 15-20 days.

''Unless lifts are installed, it is not possible to draw water at full capacity in less time,'' Anil Kumar added.

The Minister flayed Telangana ministers for allegedly verbally attacking former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

He said power generation was based on irrigation demands and Telangana was committing a vicious act by generating hydel power though the Krishna River Management Board has objected to it.

''The state Cabinet has condemned this act and our government would retaliate to their actions by all means.

We are ready to bring projects under KRMB if required,'' Anil Kumar said.

He claimed Telangana has been extending various projects like Palamuru, Dindi, Nettempadu without permission.

He said the state government would write to KRMB on how Telangana was generating power illegally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)