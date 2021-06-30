Fake vaccination camp racket: ninth FIR filed

A First Information Report was filed by city police on Friday against four persons for holding a bogus COVID-19 vaccination camp for more than 600 workers of a diamond firm, an official said.

This is the ninth FIR in connection with the racket which came to light earlier this month. Six persons have been arrested so far, including Dr Manish Tripathi, the prime accused.

Claiming to represent reputed private hospitals, the gang allegedly organized unauthorized and bogus vaccination camps for large housing societies and private firms,.

City-based Inter Continental Diamond company had recently filed a complaint that the gang cheated it of lakhs of rupees by holding such camps for its 618 employees.

Dr Manish Tripathi, Dr Anurag, Kareem and Roshni Patel held camps for the company's employees on April 23, 24 and 28 in suburban Kandivali (East), it said. Samta Nagar police registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 420 (cheating) and 120-b (conspiracy). The first complaint was filed by the Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association after it found out that the Co-WIN portal did not have any record of the society's residents who had taken part in a vaccination camp organized in the name of a private hospital on May 30. None of the participants had any after-effects of vaccination, creating suspicion about whether they were administered genuine vaccines.

Similar complaints were subsequently lodged with police stations in Versova, Khar, Borivali and Bhoiwada.

