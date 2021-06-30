Turkey says in talks with Russia on extending Syria aid

Turkey is in talks with Russia and other members of the United Nations Security Council on the extension of a cross-border aid operation into war-torn Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, less than 10 days before the mandate expires.

Millions of people depend on the humanitarian aid currently funnelled from a single border crossing in Turkey into northwest Syria, an arrangement authorised by the U.N. Security Council. Officials have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if the mandate is not renewed.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Turkish resort of Antalya, Cavusoglu said the mandate, which expires July 10, should be extended. Ankara would continue to work with Moscow on a political solution to Syria's crisis and the maintenance of an existing ceasefire in the north, he added.

