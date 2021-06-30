Left Menu

Arunachal Cabinet to appoint Tapi Mra, Tine Mena as Adventure Promotion Instructors

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:43 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government Wednesday decided to appoint mountaineers Tapi Mra and Tine Mena as Adventure Promotion Instructors in the department of youth affairs.

Acknowledging the contributions of Tapi Mra, the first Everester from Arunachal Pradesh, and Tine Mena, the first woman from the state and the Northeast region to have climbed Mount Everest, the Cabinet approved the creation of the two posts, an official statement said.

Their expertise and experience in mountaineering and adventure sports would benefit aspiring youth who have a special interest in this field, it said.

The Cabinet gave its formal approval to the Arunachal Pradesh Bal Seva Scheme (Scheme for support to children, orphaned in Covid-19 pandemic) which was announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 29.

The Cabinet also approved the renaming of government institutions in the name of prominent personalities of the state who worked relentlessly for the cause of the people.

The Cabinet later reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination drive in the state.

While appreciating the IT department for executing the e-Office project on a priority basis, the Cabinet directed it to rope in all the departments on e-Office at the earliest, the release added.

