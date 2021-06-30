 U'khand govt moves apex court against HC stay on Char Dham yatra

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's stay on the Char Dham Yatra.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the state government's preparedness to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand HC on June 28 put a stay on a state Cabinet's decision to open the yatra for residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts from July 1.

Advertisement

''We have gone to the apex court against the High Court's stay on the yatra,'' Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal told reporters.

The Cabinet had decided to open the yatra for people from the districts where famous four Himalayan temples are located on the condition of strict adherence to Covid protocol, including bringing a negative RT-PCR or rapid antigen test report.

Claiming that all arrangements had been made for the yatra, Uniyal said the decision was taken by the Cabinet after carefully thinking over all aspects.

Last year, when the yatra was allowed for devotees from all over the country, 70 people visited Gangotri per day, 40 visited Yamunotri, 180 Kedarnath and around 400 turned up daily at Badrinath.

''Keeping it in mind, it was decided to open the yatra strictly for locals with a daily cap on the number of devotees to visit the temples. It was decided that not more than 750 people will be allowed to visit the four Himalayan temples in a day,'' Uniyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)