Forest official in ACB net for taking bribe

Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI): A District Forest Officer in Wanaparthy district was on Wednesday trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh as bribe, the agency said.

The officer wastrapped at his office, when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount ofRs 3 lakh from the complainant to do official favour to pass the bills for an amount of Rs 13,72,000 for the plants supplied by him under MGNREGS, an ACB release said here.

The Rs 3 lakh was recovered from the officer's possession, it said, adding, he performed hisduty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The officer has been taken into custody and the case is under investigation, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)