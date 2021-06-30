Left Menu

Forest official in ACB net for taking bribe

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:50 IST
Forest official in ACB net for taking bribe
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI): A District Forest Officer in Wanaparthy district was on Wednesday trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh as bribe, the agency said.

The officer wastrapped at his office, when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount ofRs 3 lakh from the complainant to do official favour to pass the bills for an amount of Rs 13,72,000 for the plants supplied by him under MGNREGS, an ACB release said here.

The Rs 3 lakh was recovered from the officer's possession, it said, adding, he performed hisduty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The officer has been taken into custody and the case is under investigation, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021