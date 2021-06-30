Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Sudharma editor KV Sampath Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of KV Sampath Kumar, the editor of the Sanskrit daily, Sudharma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Kumar was an inspiring personality, who worked tirelessly towards preserving and popularising Sanskri, and his passion and determination were inspiring.

"Shri K.V. Sampath Kumar Ji was an inspiring personality, who worked tirelessly towards preserving and popularising Sanskrit, specially among youngsters. His passion and determination were inspiring. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

