Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The fire started in a forest across the LoC and spread to the Indian side in Mendhar sector, they said.
The officials said the fire triggered the explosion of nearly half a dozen landmines that were part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system.
The fire was still raging and efforts were being made to control it when last reports were received, they said.
