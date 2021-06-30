Left Menu

Maha govt issues final notification on inclusion of 23 villages into Pune civic limits

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued the final notification about the merger of 23 peripheral villages into the Pune Municipal Corporation PMC limits.With this, Pune is set to surpass Mumbai as the biggest civic body in the state in terms of the geographical area.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:56 IST
Maha govt issues final notification on inclusion of 23 villages into Pune civic limits
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued the final notification about the merger of 23 peripheral villages into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

With this, Pune is set to surpass Mumbai as the biggest civic body in the state in terms of the geographical area. The Pune civic body will now have 518 sq km area under its jurisdiction, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a total area of 437.71 square kms, as mentioned in its official website. The state government had issued a primary notification in December last year about the merger of these villages into Pune, and invited suggestions and objections from people.

The order issued by the state government said that in the exercise of the powers conferred under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, the state government, after consultation with the PMC and after the publication of the proposed notification, alters the limits of the said municipal corporation by including 23 villages into Pune city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021