Mukul Goel is new DGP of Uttar Pradesh

Mukul Goel has been appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement here on Wednesday. An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Mukul Goel is currently posted as an Additional DG Operations in the Border Security Force (BSF), the statement said. Goel replaces H C Awasthy, who retired on Wednesday.

