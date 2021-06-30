Mukul Goel is new DGP of Uttar Pradesh
Mukul Goel has been appointed the new Director General of Police DGP of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement here on Wednesday. An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Mukul Goel is currently posted as an Additional DG Operations in the Border Security Force BSF, the statement said.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Mukul Goel has been appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement here on Wednesday. An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Mukul Goel is currently posted as an Additional DG Operations in the Border Security Force (BSF), the statement said. Goel replaces H C Awasthy, who retired on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- H C Awasthy
- Border Security Force
- Goel
- Mukul Goel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 arrested for thrashing man to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor
Uttarakhand CM calls on Vice President Naidu
Akhilesh Yadav worst performing MP from Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader
Soccer-Australia heading in right direction with Scottish convert Souttar
Uttarakhand's Doon Hospital remains busy with patients recovered from COVID-19