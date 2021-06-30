Left Menu

Mukul Goel is new DGP of Uttar Pradesh

Mukul Goel has been appointed the new Director General of Police DGP of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement here on Wednesday. An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Mukul Goel is currently posted as an Additional DG Operations in the Border Security Force BSF, the statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:01 IST
Mukul Goel is new DGP of Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Mukul Goel has been appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement here on Wednesday. An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Mukul Goel is currently posted as an Additional DG Operations in the Border Security Force (BSF), the statement said. Goel replaces H C Awasthy, who retired on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021