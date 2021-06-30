Centre seeks report from Bengal Chief Secy on Kolkata vaccine fraud

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday urged West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi to enquire into the COVID-19 vaccine fraud case in Kolkata and also asked him to submit a factual report on the matter within the next two days. In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that strict action may be taken in the matter if necessary.

"It is requested that the matter may be urgently enquired into and the factual position about the serious allegations, clarified immediately and that, suitable and strict action may be taken in the matter, if necessary. It is also requested a factual report on the matter may be sent to this Ministry in the next 2 days," he stated in the letter. A fake COVID-19 vaccination drive was recently busted in Kolkata. The matter came to light when Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty claimed to have been duped by a person named Debanjan Deb at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in Kolkata.

Advertisement

A team of Kolkata police on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of accused Debanjan. Earlier, an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter. Debanjan Deb, who was impersonating as an IAS officer, has been arrested.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari had earlier written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding a probe by Central agencies into the alleged COVID-19 vaccination fraud in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)