Left Menu

2,500 containers of molasses stored for making illicit liquor destroyed in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:16 IST
2,500 containers of molasses stored for making illicit liquor destroyed in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of excise and food safety personnel raided a godown in Assam's Golaghat district on Wednesday and destroyed 2,500 containers of molasses stored there for making illicit liquor, officials said.

The containers of molasses, locally called 'lali gur', were seized during the search operation at the godown in Merapani near the Assam-Nagaland border, they said.

The molasses containers were destroyed in a nearby pond in the presence of excise and food safety officers, police personnel, and representatives of various organisations.

The food safety department had served notice to owner of the godown on June 20 and asked him to destroy the molasses that he had stored there without any valid document, the officials said.

As the proprietor of the godown did not pay heed to the department's plea, the unit was sealed.

A food safety officer lodged an FIR against him at Merapani Police Station, they said.

The Assam government had banned molasses across the state, in a move to tackle the menace of illicit liquor after it claimed more than 160 lives in Jorhat and Golaghat in 2019.

PTI DG BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021