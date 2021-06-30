Left Menu

C'garh: Man held for raping mentally-challenged minor in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:22 IST
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a mentally-challenged minor girl in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who is a resident of Adarsh Nagar under Tikrapara police station, allegedly raped the 11-year-old mentally-challenged girl recently and the matter came to light on Tuesday, Tikrapara station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Mishra said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the police registered an offence against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused was produced in a local court, from where he was sent to judicial custody, he added.

