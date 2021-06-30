Motorcycle thieves’ gang busted in UP, 8 held

Police here have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered over a dozen stolen bikes from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, eight members of the gang were arrested from Nabipur industrial area around midnight on Tuesday when they were planning to commit another theft, they said.

Later, 15 motorcycles, one pistol 12 bore with cartridges, one pistol 315 bore with cartridges, one gun 12 bore with cartridges and four knives – hidden in different areas of the city – were seized, they added.

The motorcycles were stolen from Delhi and Haryana, according to police.

Superintendent of Police, Rural, Srish Chandra did not rule out the possibility of more people involved in the gang.

