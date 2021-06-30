Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:31 IST
Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The gunbattle between the militants and security forces started in Chimmer village during a cordon and search operation launched by the law enforcement agencies in the area, the officials said. Two militants were killed in the early exchange of firing while the third ultra engaged the security forces for several hours before being neutralized, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added. PTI MIJ MA MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

