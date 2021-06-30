Left Menu

10-day unlock to begin in Nagaland from Thursday

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:55 IST
A 10-day unlock will begin in Nagaland from Thursday after a month-and-half-long lockdown imposed in view of a surge in coronavirus cases, a notification said.

The lockdown, imposed on May 14 and repeatedly extended, ended on Wednesday, following which Unlock-1 will come into force from July 1-10.

The decision was taken at the June 28 meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Shops dealing with all kinds of goods are permitted to remain open from 6 AM to 2 PM, the order issued by Chief Secretary J Alam on Wednesday said.

Shops dealing with essential goods like vegetables, fish, meat, milk, groceries and LPG cylinders can remain open on all days, while those selling other items are allowed to open on alternate days for which a rotational arrangement will be put in place by the district task force, it said.

Every shop has to keep hand sanitiser for use by visitors and display vaccination status of employees. Salons can open only if the staffers are vaccinated.

All government offices will open with 50 per cent staff, while the remaining half will work from home, he said, adding private offices can also function with up to 50 per cent staff.

The duration of the ban on the movement of people and vehicles barring those with permits has been reduced to 7 PM to 4 AM from earlier 4 PM to 5 AM.

Mass public transportation and inter-district movement of people for non-essential services shall continue to remain suspended, the order said.

Weddings, funerals and sports training shall be allowed with a maximum of 50 attendees amid strict adherence to COVID guidelines.

Places of worship can open with a maximum of 50 devotees, it said.

District task forces can impose additional stricter measures depending on the local situation.

The HPC reviewed the COVID situation and noted that the test positivity rate, the number of active cases, and patients requiring oxygen and hospitalisation have decreased, it added.

