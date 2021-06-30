Army distributes 50 wheelchairs among needy in J-K's Rajouri

As a goodwill gesture, the Army on Wednesday distributed 50 wheelchairs among disabled people in remote villages of Kalakote in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

Most of these villages are devoid of any connectivity to surface communication rendering them inaccessible to modern medical support otherwise available in towns and cities, the spokesman said. In these villages, he said many were rendered immobile due to birth abnormalities, diseases, old age or accidents and are forced to live a life of misery bounded to their beds.

In order to mitigate the suffering due to disabilities, the spokesman said vigilant sentinels from Army rose to the occasion and set out to bring mobility to stricken disabled citizens of this remote region.

The Army reached out to Vardhaman Industries, Ludhiana which were eagerly enthused by an opportunity to serve the underprivileged section of society in far flung pockets of the country by providing them succour from rigours of disabled life, the spokesman said. He said village level functionaries were contacted to help Army patrols to reach out to the patients and their families and evaluate their requirements. “Army acting as a bridge between the providers and needy ensured transportation of 50 wheelchairs from Ludhiana to Kalakot onwards to each doorstep by foot patrols till relief was brought to the last child and elderly,” the spokesman said. Meanwhile, the Army also distributed dozens of wheelchairs to differently disabled persons who cannot afford it at Gui-Bhimdasa in Ramban district on Wednesday.

By providing wheelchairs, it has enabled people with disabilities from poor financial background from this remote area to become mobile with dignity, remain healthy and allowed them to participate in community life, the spokesman said.

During the event, he said the wheelchairs were distributed to children, women and old aged people with disabilities. An awareness on differently disabled persons was also spread among the families and local population in the area, he said.

