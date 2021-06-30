Maha: Man killed over property dispute in Nagpur; four held

Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hacking a 48-year-old man to death over a property dispute a day earlier in Bidgaon area here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused had allegedly attacked Rajesh Yadav with swords near his house on Tuesday night, an official said, adding that the deceased was a relative of one of the arrested men. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and other offences and the Arms Act. PTI COR NSK NSK

