Chhattisgarh: 39 IPS officers get new postings

After a reshuffle of IAS officers earlier this month, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday transferred or assigned fresh postings to 39 Indian Police Service (IPS) and two State Police Service (SPS) officers.

The order was issued by the state Home Department in the evening, a government spokesperson said.

New Superintendents of Police (SP) were appointed in 21 districts including Bastar, Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Mahasamund, Durg, Janjgir-Champa and Kanker.

R P Sai, posted as in-charge Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Surguja range, was transferred to the Police Headquarters, Raipur as Deputy IG.

Bilaspur IGP Ratan Lal Dangi was given additional charge as IGP of Surguja range.

Bilaspur district SP Prashant Kumar Agrawal was posted as Durg SP, while Bastar SP Dipak Kumar Jha will be the new Bilaspur SP. Durg SP Prashant Kumar Thakur was appointed as Janjgir-Champa SP while incumbent Janjgir-Champa SP Parul Mathur was transferred as Gariaband SP.

Gariaband SP Bhojram Patel was posted as SP of Korba.

Korba SP Abhishek Meena was appointed as Raigarh SP while Raigarh SP Santosh Kumar Singh was posted as Korea SP.

Balod SP Jitendra Singh Meena will be new Bastar SP. Chhattisgarh Armed Force's (CAF) 16th battalion commandant (Narayanpur) Sadanand Kumar was posted as new Balod SP.

Narayanpur SP Mohit Garg will be Kabirdham SP while Kabirdham SP Shalabh Sinha was posted as Kanker SP.

Surajpur SP Rajesh Kukreja will be SP (Railways) and City Superintendent of Police (Azad Chowk Raipur) Ankita Sharma will be Additional SP (Operations) in Bastar.

Earlier this month, the state government had reshuffled 29 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including nine district collectors.

