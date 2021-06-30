New gym inaugurated at DDCA

Delhi and District Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitely on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art gymnasium at the Arun Jaitely Stadium here. ''DDCA President Shri Rohan Jaitley inaugurated the new member gym in DDCA today. The gym has been renovated and upgraded with the latest state-of-the-art equipment. DDCA now claims to have the latest and best equipment with facilities like steam, sauna etc,'' the DDCA tweeted.

