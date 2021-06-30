Left Menu

Maha: Two boys feared drowned near Bhiwandi

Two boys are feared to have drowned at a lake near Bhiwandi town in Maharashtras Thane district on Wednesday evening, officials said. The incident occurred around 6 pm when four friends had gone to swim at the lake located in Pogaon village, they said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:16 IST
Maha: Two boys feared drowned near Bhiwandi
Two boys are feared to have drowned at a lake near Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday evening, officials said. The incident occurred around 6 pm when four friends had gone to swim at the lake located in Pogaon village, they said. Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body, Santosh Kadam, said that two of the friends jumped into the water and feared to have drowned. Local police personnel and firemen carried out a search for the two children for around two hours, although they failed to trace the minors.

The search operation was later discontinued due to darkness, he said, adding that it will resume on Thursday morning.

