Actress Allison Mack gets 3 years prison for role in NXIVM cult

"Smallville" actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for her role in NXIVM, a New York-based cult whose leader was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes. Mack, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Noeleen Walder, David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)