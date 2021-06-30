Left Menu

Nagpur: Registration of outfit headed by criminal cancelled

The Nagpur Charity Commissioner on Wednesday cancelled the registration of Shriram Sena on the polices request, it added.Safelkar was also the president of seven schools run by three different educational institutes, a police official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:21 IST
Nagpur: Registration of outfit headed by criminal cancelled
  • Country:
  • India

The Charity Commissioner on Wednesday canceled the registration of Shriram Sena, an organization led by Ranjeet Safelkar, a murder accused, the city police said.

Safelkar, accused in three murder cases, was arrested by the Crime Branch on March 31 in the Manish Shriwas murder case. The police also razed down his illegally constructed property, Raj Mahal Lawns.

He was later booked for several other serious offenses including extortion, a police release said. The Nagpur Charity Commissioner on Wednesday cancelled the registration of Shriram Sena on the police's request, it added.

Safelkar was also the president of seven schools run by three different educational institutes, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021