Actress Allison Mack gets 3 years prison for role in NXIVM cult

"Smallville" TV show actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for her role in NXIVM, a New York-based cult whose leader was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes. Mack, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy.

Before being sentenced, Mack tearfully apologized to her victims and her family, calling her actions "abusive, abhorrent and illegal." Former members testified at NXIVM leader Keith Raniere's trial that he established a secret sorority within the group in which women were kept on starvation diets, branded with Raniere's initials and in some cases ordered to have sex with him.

Leaders of the group, including Mack, were said to use nude photos and other compromising materials to coerce members into complying. In her guilty plea, Mack admitted that she coerced two unnamed women into doing work for the group by threatening to release damaging information about them. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Noeleen Walder, David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)

