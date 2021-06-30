Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests one more accused in Red Fort violence case

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested Buta Singh, an accused in the January 26 Red Fort violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:35 IST
Buta Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested Buta Singh, an accused in the January 26 Red Fort violence case. Buta Singh was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell and local police and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)

